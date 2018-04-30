× Live Nation Offers $20 All-in Summer Concert Tickets, Includes Nearby Shows

SCRANTON, P.a. — Live Nation’s National Concert Week kicks off Monday, and it’s offering a $20 all-in ticket offer.

According to Live Nation, the deal includes 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours.

Here’s how it works: It’s $20 per ticket, per show with no additional fees while supplies last.

Shows are at some nearby venues including: The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, the PPL Center in Allentown, and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY.

Acts, venues, dates and availability are subject to change.

Pavilion at Montage Mountain:

Warped Tour, 7/26

Slayer, 7/31

Breaking Benjamin, 8/17

Pentatonix, 8/25

Godsmack/ Shinedown, 8/31

Willie Nelson (Outlaw Music Festival), 9/14

PPL Center (Allentown, PA):

Poison, 6/24

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Bethel, NY):

LSD Tour (Dwight Yoakam, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle), 6/15

Poison, 6/22

Steely Dan, 7/14

Kevin Hart, 7/15

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7/21

Lady Antebellum, 7/26

Dierks Bentley, 8/3

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave, 8/11

O.A.R., 8/19

311 & Offspring, 8/24

Deep Purple & Judas Priest, 9/2