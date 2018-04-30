Geisinger Plans New Hospital near Muncy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Geisinger has purchased 22 acres of land off Route 220 in Lycoming County.

The medical facility confirmed it has plans to build a new hospital near Muncy just a few miles away from UPMC Susquehanna Muncy Valley Hospital.

There has not been an official announcement yet, but Geisinger confirms that the health system recently bought the land for $1.9 million.

In a statement to Newswatch 16, Geisinger revealed the new facility would include an emergency department, operating suites, patient rooms, and other diagnostic and care areas.

The new hospital will not include a trauma center like the facility near Danville.

Right now, Geisinger Medical Center near Danville is the closest Geisinger facility with an emergency room.

"I know a lot of people that do go to Geisinger, and they won't have to go to Danville now," said Karen Day, who lives near the land Geisinger purchased.

There is an emergency room a few miles from Geisinger's new lot at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy.

Newswatch 16 reached out to UPMC. In a statement, officials tell Newswatch 16 they are focused every day on serving their communities in Lycoming County, Muncy, and the region.

"I think it's great. UPMC and Geisinger will be here now, so everyone will be here now, so everybody will have health care right here locally."

Officials with Geisinger tell Newswatch 16 specific plans for the new facility are still being worked out, but a new building would certainly mean more jobs for people in this area.