Former Pottsville star Eli Nabholz is having a fine Junior season on the hill for the Millersville Mauraders. Three times this season, Nabolz won the PSAC East Player of the Week Award. Eli put together a scoreless streak of 23 innings, but he believes there is room for improvement.
Eli Nabholz Millersville Pitcher
