Eli Nabholz Millersville Pitcher

Posted 6:58 pm, April 30, 2018, by

Former Pottsville star Eli Nabholz is having a fine Junior season on the hill for the Millersville Mauraders.  Three times this season, Nabolz won the PSAC East Player of the Week Award.  Eli put together a scoreless streak of 23 innings, but he believes there is room for improvement.

