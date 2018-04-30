MOOSIC, Pa. -- The ball park turned into a dog park in Lackawanna County.
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders played host to lots of four-legged fans at PNC Field in Moosic Monday evening as part of an event known as Bark in the Park.
Some of the proceeds from the game benefited the Tri-state Basset Hound Rescue.
The group had a few hounds waltzing around the field in between innings.
There was also a "Smooch the Pooch" booth set up where people could come give the dogs treats and a little love.
41.360648 -75.683643