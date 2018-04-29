Tour de Scranton

Posted 6:44 pm, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20PM, April 29, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — It may have been overcast, but that didn’t deter hundreds of bicyclists from tackling Tour de Scranton.

The bike race is in its 15th year in the Electric City and takes riders around the city starting at Scranton High School and then along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Organizers hold Tour de Scranton in memory of Erin Moreken, who died from a drug overdose.

Erin’s Fund helps young addicts get the help they need. Her father is passionate about this race and the people who join in the cause.

“I can tell you that the energy that’s here and when they get back after they’ve completed a 35, 45, 55 or 65-mile ride, through hill and dale, and they get back here and they are just so excited about that. It’s a great day you can’t replace it,” said Tom Moreken.

Some participants chose to walk.

All the money raised goes to Erin’s Fund.

