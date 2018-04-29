× Scout Sprucing up Local Park

McEWENSVILLE, Pa. — A scout is going above and beyond to make his community cleaner in Northumberland County.

Newswatch 16 found Boy Scout Jason Wood, along with fellow scouts, friends, and family washing benches and picking up debris at the community park in McEwensville on Sunday.

It’s all part of Wood’s Eagle Scout project of taking an eyesore and sprucing it up so others can enjoy the park.

“I live in this town, and I see a lot that happens. It’s a small town, and my family, we go on walks, and we saw how bad and rundown this place was, so I figured since this is the main part of the community, why not fix it up,” said Wood.

Wood is a junior at Warrior Run High School and plans to put squirrel houses in the trees as well as rebuild the sign in the park.