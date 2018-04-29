× National Park Prescription Day

SCRANTON, Pa. — People came out to get a prescription filled for fresh air.

Steamtown National Historic Site hosted National Park Prescription Day on Sunday.

The free event highlights many of the local organizations available in our area to get people outside and moving.

“Find out what’s available and then enjoy that opportunity when we get some real spring and summer weather, and hopefully to build a more active and healthy lifestyle,” said Bill Fischer, Steamtown National Historic Site.

People from local medical groups were also available to hand out information.