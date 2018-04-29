Kickoff to Restaurant Week in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The kickoff party for Restaurant Week was held Sunday evening at Whispering Pines at the Country Club of the Poconos near East Stroudsburg.

Free food and drinks were served by businesses around area that put on the event along with a photography exhibit from the Pocono Photo Club.

Over a dozen locally-owned restaurants teamed up with Middle Smithfield Township and its economic committee, offering a number of deals during the first week of May.

Some think this event benefits everyone in the community.

"The people that come here, if they've never been to a restaurant, they see the restaurant owner. They taste the food. If they never had anything from that restaurant, they'll go if they like it. We're helping both the residents and the businesses trying to bring more people into their doors," said Patrice Dume, economic development manager, Middle Smithfield Township.

Restaurant Week in Middle Smithfield Township runs through next Sunday, May 6.