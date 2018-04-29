Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Grand Prize Boat

Posted 7:01 pm, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:02PM, April 29, 2018

Chad Hall, of Hall's Marine in Muncy, will show us around the Crestliner storm fishing boat that can be yours in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.  Plus we'll give you the third clue in the contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

