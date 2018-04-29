× Cleaning Up in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some med students spent the day cleaning up part of Scranton.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, along with the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA, took to the city streets Sunday morning.

More than 40 students took part in the community cleanup along with UNC staff, volunteers, and south side residents.

People split up into groups and picked up trash throughout the lower south side’s commercial and residential sections.

“It makes me feel proud. I’m really excited that so many students came out and are willing to contribute in this way, and I think as long as we keep it up, I think we will be filling our role as part of the community,” said student Alice Thompson.

This community cleanup in south Scranton is part of the Great American Cleanup.