× Biking to Promote Importance of Reading

McEWENSVILLE, Pa. — People in Northumberland County pedaled to raise money and awareness for the importance of reading.

The Warrior Run chapter of the Pennsylvania General Federation of Women’s Club held its annual Riding to Read event Sunday afternoon in McEwensville.

The group’s goal is to help provide books to children in the community as part of the Reading is Fundamental educational project.

“We figure reading is fundamental. There’s no question about it, and that gives kids a good incentive to read and keep up with their education, and if you’re a good reader, you have a better chance of making a success no matter what you want to do it in life,” said Bev Staman, event co-chair.

All of the money raised will go towards providing books to kids along with supporting the local library and scholarships.