WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Despite the dreary weather, people turned out for the 41st annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Luzerne County.

The weekend-long event at Kirby Park offered plenty to do.

People shopped around at vendors and enjoyed the many crafts and food.

There were also rides and games for kids.