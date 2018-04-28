Wine Festival to Support Children’s Programs

Posted 6:28 pm, April 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:02PM, April 28, 2018

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Before the rain started coming down, it was wine that was pouring in Lackawanna County.

The threat of some soggy weather didn't stop people from turning out for the Cheers to Spring Wine Festival near Clarks Summit on Saturday.

The festival was put together by the Abington Heights Civic League to raise money for community programs.

People tell us the sunshine coupled with the music and wine made for a fine afternoon.

"It a beautiful day. The dogs are out. The music is playing. It's a really great day to drink wine," said Bruce Stein with Marilake Winery.

About a dozen wineries were on hand at the event.

