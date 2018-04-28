Suspected Meth Lab Blamed for Williamsport Fire

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Officials say a suspected meth lab sparked an overnight fire in Williamsport.

Authorities say Axel Greene admitted he was burned while cooking meth inside the place just before midnight Friday.

Crews quickly put out the flames.

It does not appear there was major damage to the building.

Greene is facing a long list of charges including causing or risking a catastrophe, manufacture of a controlled substance, and operating a methamphetamine laboratory.

Photos from the Williamsport  Sun Gazette show investigators in protective suits checking out the place.

The building is next door to the city's fire headquarters.

