Spring Fest at Misericordia

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Spring was celebrated at a carnival in Luzerne County.

The weekend-long celebration at Misericordia University near Dallas kicked off on Saturday.

People competed on an inflatable obstacle course and enjoyed some sweet treats.

Spring fest weekend is hosted by Misericordia's student government association.

"We got all our student-led clubs helping us out, so it's been great getting people out here, people enjoying the summer before finals start," said junior Joe Grasso.

Spring Fest continues Sunday at Misericordia University with a 5k run through the campus.