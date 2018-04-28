New Details in Scranton Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- New details have been released in the murder of a woman from Scranton.

Police say three people purposefully injected Nina Gatto with fentanyl-laced heroin last week in the Bangor Heights development in Scranton and then held her nose and mouth to suffocate her.

Cornelius Mapson, Melinda Palermo, and Kevin Weeks are all behind bars charged with Gatto's death.

Investigators say the trio conspired to kill Gatto because she had been an informant for police in Scranton.