Listening on Vinyl: What’s Old Is New

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas -- For Carlos Cervantes of Austin, Texas, the search never gets old.

"I usually just go in in hopes of finding maybe something from Australian bands from the '80s, stuff like that."

He's looking for music from before he was born on technology even older.

"I think I started about two years ago."

The internet makes it easy to find.

"It's so much easier to get music, but also I think it's a double-edged sword," Cervantes said.

Not everything inside Breakaway Records in Austin is old.

The way Caren Kelleher sees it, the line between old and new blurs when the turntable spins.

"There's something really refreshing about this uninterrupted experience of vinyl, where you drop the needle, and you have to just let it play out," said Kelleher.

The new way of listening to music had gotten old.

"I had been working in digital music for the past, gosh, 10 years, most recently as head of music apps at Google, and what I was seeing was a slowing in the innovation around digital music," Kelleher explained.

So she moved on to the next track.

In a warehouse with room to grow, Kelleher built Gold Rush Vinyl, where they can press two million records in a year.

"This is a polyvinyl compound with a specific resin that makes the record sound warm."

It's the same old science produced in a new way. The machinery is fully automated. Hands are only needed to slip the record into a sleeve.

Hands on is how music lovers want it these days.

"You really have to have that whole palate to have, like an orchestra just in front of you playing, you know? This is what it is," said Prateek Mann of Austin, Texas.

They say every trend comes back around, but with vinyl, the good old days are new again.