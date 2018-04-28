Girl Scout Installs Special Needs Swing at Playground in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Pa. -- A Girl Scout's mission will help make play more accessible in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

Brooke Taylor finished her gold award project at Lemmond Tots Lot Park in Dallas on Saturday.

With the help of friends, she installed a swing designed for children with special needs.

"I hope to spread the word to other parks about special needs swings and how they should be more common," Taylor said.

"The very last line of the Girl Scout law is 'Make the world a better place.' That's absolutely what Brooke is dong, and we are so happy to see that she's also setting a great example for other young people and other Girl Scouts in the area as well," said Laure Stroble with the Girls Scouts.

Taylor says she got the idea because of a special needs child who lives in the neighborhood. That child can now use the new swing.