Fire, Police on Scene after Shots Fired in Scranton

Posted 9:58 am, April 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:10AM, April 28, 2018

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Fire and police are on scene in the 2100 block of Washburn Street in Scranton for a house fire with reports of shots fired.

There are visible flames coming from the second floor of the home. Police are speaking to someone in the home via loudspeaker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

