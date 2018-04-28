Fire, Police on Scene after Shots Fired in Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Fire and police are on scene in the 2100 block of Washburn Street in Scranton for a house fire with reports of shots fired.
There are visible flames coming from the second floor of the home. Police are speaking to someone in the home via loudspeaker.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DankSmoker's Delightful Gaming
So who gonna pay for all these ppl who’s food is spoiled now! Why is there not a system in place so we don’t all have to suffer?
lickerblisters
Just do what everybody else in Scranton does. Get yourself an EBT card and eat on the taxpayer’s dime.
lickerblisters
Did they finally track down the Scranton arsonist?