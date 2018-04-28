Create A Birdcage Planter

Jackie visits Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps where Keith makes a beautiful birdcage planter.  He utilizes pussy willow branches, a wire  planter and pansies to make this perfect piece for your porch.

