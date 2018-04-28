Congressman Marino Files Defamation Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It appears a congressman from Lycoming County who made headlines when he dropped out of the running for the nation's drug czar is suing two people over an email.

Rep. Tom Marino has filed a lawsuit claiming a man and his mother defamed and invaded the privacy of the Republican incumbent.

According to a report by PennLive, Marino is suing Michael Steele and his mother, Marlene, who is in her 80s.

The suit says the Steeles sent an email to relatives accusing the congressman of taking kickbacks from drug companies, making the opioid crisis worse, as well as having ties to organized crime.

The Steeles were supporting Marino's opponent, Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.