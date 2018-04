Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Children put on a song and dance in Scranton on Saturday.

The Scranton Civic Ballet Company hosted an open house as part of International Dance Day, which is Sunday.

The free event let kids explore several genres of dance, from tap to jazz to ballet, even hip-hop.

Scranton Civic Ballet is also hosting a free summer camp for kids. For more information, call 570-343-0115.