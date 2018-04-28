Basketball Tournament Aims to Help Fight Addiction

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The people behind a new basketball event in Wilkes-Barre are hoping it's a game changer for people struggling with addiction.

The tournament held Saturday on South Franklin Street pitted teams against Luzerne County officials.

Money raised went to help those battling addiction recover from substance abuse.

Organizers say the goal is to bring awareness to the growing drug problem.

"I lost my son last year, June 23, 24-year-old son George Simms III to an overdose. Heroin with fentanyl in it, and I don't want it to happen to anyone else, and I want to bring awareness to everyone in the community that we need to really look at this very hard," said George Simms of Edwardsville.

The event in Wilkes-Barre also featured a free throw and three point contest.

