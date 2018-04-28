14th Annual Moonlight Walk/Run to Benefit Children’s Advocacy Center

Posted 11:18 pm, April 28, 2018, by , Updated at 10:48PM, April 28, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Raising awareness for child abuse was the goal of an evening run in Scranton.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania is celebrating 20 years treating children affected by abuse and neglect.

To raise money for the cause, the center held its 14th annual Moonlight Walk/Run at Nay Aug Park on Saturday.

About 200 people showed up.

Instead of medals, the winners of this race get drawings made by children at the advocacy center.

"We tell the children what we're doing, that we're making these into awards for this activity, and it's very meaningful. It's just a connection between the children we serve and the people who come here to support us," said Mary Ann Laporta, executive director.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the Moonlight Walk/Run.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s