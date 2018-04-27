× Woman in Wayne County Celebrating 107 Years

WAYMART, Pa. — Celebrating a birthday is always a big deal but what about celebrating turning 107?

A woman in Wayne County did just that on Friday surrounded by her family and friends at Wayne Woodlands Manor in Waymart.

Jane Carpenter was all smiles as dozens of her family and friends sang happy birthday to her. And she had every reason to smile — she’s turning 107.

“She’s happy here and that is what we want,” said Jane’s nephew Dale Fenwick. “We want to keep her comfortable and happy for as long as she is around because we enjoy her.”

In Jane’s earlier days, she was a sewing machine operator and a member of the First Baptist Church in Wayne County.

Nowadays though, she’s often seen wheeling herself around the manor waving to her neighbors.

Jane has trouble hearing and communicating but that doesn’t bring her down.

“It’s fantastic but I am not surprised because everyone loves her,” said her stepdaughter Ruth Skinner.

Even though Jane has trouble communicating, we did ask her family what her secret is to living this long. They say it’s simple: her faith and having all of her family and friends around.

Back in the 1970s, Jane married her best friend’s husband after she passed away.

It was her friends wish that if she died first, Jane would raise her children and it’s exactly what happened.

“She married my dad in ’76 but she had no children but us stepchildren. In ’77 she was mother of the bride because I got married the next year so she got such a thrill about being mother of the bride.”

Another one of Jane’s stepchildren recalled when she turned 100. A similar party was held with a very memorable speech made by the birthday girl.

“When she was 100 years old, she gave a speech. She got in front of a whole crowd and she said, ‘you know, my daddy’s going to think I never made it to heaven,'” recalled stepdaughter Marylynn Jane Carpenter Peters.

Jane officially turns 107 on Saturday.