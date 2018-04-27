× Two Arrests Made in Scranton Homicide, One Wanted

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say they have made an arrest in the homicide of a woman last week in the Electric City.

Police tell Newswatch 16 two people are in custody and they are looking for one more.

Nina Gatto was found dead inside her home in the Bangor Heights development last Friday.

Police now say they arrested Melinda Palermo and Cornelius Mapson of Pittston.

An arrest warrant is now out for Kevin Weeks.

Investigators haven’t released any more details on the arrest or any possible motive.

This was Scranton’s first homicide in more than a year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.