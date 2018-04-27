× Trees, Monument at Nay Aug Park to Honor City’s Mayors

SCRANTON, Pa. — A group of men who each held the highest office in Scranton wanted to honor their city’s past and future with a monument that’s rooted in tradition,.

The rain wasn’t ideal for the people but it was helpful for the main attraction at Nay Aug Park on this Arbor Day.

“We love this little area and we wanted to enhance it that much more,” said former Scranton Mayor David Wenzel.

Former Mayor Wenzel was the main motivator behind the enhancements to Hanlon’s Grove at the park in Scranton – 30 trees to honor the city’s 30 mayors.

Four of the six living city mayors came to the dedication.

4 of the 6 living mayors of #Scranton got together today to dedicate a monument at Nay Aug Park that honors all 30 of the city’s mayors. @wnep pic.twitter.com/3B7ti5XGZ6 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 27, 2018

“They’re all friends of mine, most of them worked in my administration, the living mayors anyway,” said former Mayor Eugene Peters.

“We love each other, we love each other,” said former Mayor Jimmy Connors. “We’re from different parties, but only the mayors can appreciate what it’s like to be in that office.’

The 30 trees are among 150 which were planted to celebrate Scranton’s 150th birthday.

Now there’s a monument with each of the mayor’s names.

Mayor Gene Hickey’s namesake didn’t want to miss the dedication.

“He was always just a wonderful man in my life, so I’m very honored to say I’m named after him and what a good uncle he was,” said Mary Jean Moran, niece of Mayor Hickey.

The past mayors are like the city’s roots.

“You put up with so much when you’re mayor. You hear all these complaints all the time, people complain about you. They don’t realize these men sit there and try their hardest to do the best for the city,” Moran added.

And the branches of the future have plenty of room to grow.