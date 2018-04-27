Tom Kostopoulos retires at 19 professsional seasons

Posted 6:50 pm, April 27, 2018

Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Captain Tom Kostopoulos came up as a rookie in 1999, the Penguins first season, and 19 season later T.K. announced he is hanging up the skates, but not before thanking many.

