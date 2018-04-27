Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Captain Tom Kostopoulos came up as a rookie in 1999, the Penguins first season, and 19 season later T.K. announced he is hanging up the skates, but not before thanking many.
Tom Kostopoulos retires at 19 professsional seasons
-
Tom Kostopoulos Gets One Final Crack at the Calder Cup
-
WBS Penguins vs Charlotte
-
Hockey Community Reacts to Humboldt Broncos Tragedy
-
WBS Penguins have clean slate into playoffs
-
WBS Penguins down 2-0
-
-
WBS Penguins Ready For Playoff Road Trip
-
WBS Penguins Clinch Record Playoff Berth With 7-4 Win Over Devils
-
Son of former Pittsburgh Penguins player among 15 killed in bus crash
-
Scientists Find Huge, Secret Colony of Penguins
-
Pens and Pins Bowling Tournament
-
-
Penguins Fall to Sound Tigers 6-3
-
Penguins Rally to Beat Bears 6-4
-
RailRiders Ready for Season Opener