On Rainy Arbor Day, Shade Tree Commission Plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Despite the rain, about a dozen people gathered at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park to celebrate Arbor Day.

Lewisburg's Shade Tree Commission planted two trees at the park -- a black gum and a tulip tree.

"These are both native trees that are very long-lived and will give a lot of benefits to this park," said commission member Mark Spiro.

For the last 33 years, Lewisburg has participated in Arbor Day festivities by planting trees.

The tree planting is especially important because three years ago around 150 trees had to be removed from this park due to insect damage.

"So a lot of the shade in this park was lost at that time. So planting these trees is a start towards restoring the canopy and improving the quality of this park," Spiro explained.

To round out the Arbor Day celebration, Bucknell University botany professor Chris Martine led a tree walk around the park. He identified the trees and described them.

People who attended the event enjoyed it.

"It's important to support our community, support wildlife and vegetation in our area," Tasha Hall said.

"I just wanted to come out and celebrate Arbor Day," Taylor Lightman said.

The shade tree commission plants trees in the Lewisburg area all throughout the year.