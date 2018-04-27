No More Tape Trouble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A cracked utility poke in Lackawanna County has now been properly fixed.

The pole along Route 502 near Moscow had been held together with duct tape for about a month.

Neighbors tell us they don't know how the pole got damaged, and at first, they thought the tape was a joke.

Folks worried the pole would just crack in two but now, they don't have to worry.

Verizon replaced the damaged pole on Friday.

41.299612 -75.600820