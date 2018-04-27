Millersville edged Lock Haven 7-6 in game one of PSAC Baseball Twinbill. Pottsville's Eli Nabholz earned the win.
Millersville vs Lock Haven college baseball
-
Millersville vs East Stroudsburg
-
Millersville beats Bloomsburg softball
-
Lock Haven Tearing Down Fire-gutted Building
-
New Senior Housing Comes to Clinton County
-
Future of Fire-Gutted Store in Lock Haven Unclear
-
-
Bus Routes to Lock Haven Planned
-
75 Years of Wedded Bliss
-
Fun in the Sun at 17th Annual Kent’s Fest
-
Couple Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter for Child’s Death
-
Man Facing Rape Charges in Union County
-
-
Blue Mountain advances to Schuylkill League final
-
How a Single Conversation Changed the Lives of a Bloomsburg University Baseball Player and a Little Boy With Autism
-
Marijuana Plant Recruits Vets