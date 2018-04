× Man Charged After Ramming Vehicle, Assaulting Woman

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County is facing charges after he allegedly rammed a woman’s car several times and forced her off the roadway on Wednesday morning.

Police say Kevin Bryden, 35, then physically assaulted the woman before taking off on New York Avenue near Hallstead.

Bryden is locked up in Susquehanna County and is facing charges including aggravated assault.