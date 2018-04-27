× Lackawanna County Barber Retiring After 62 Years

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Ralph Marasco is hanging up his clippers after more than 60 years.

Marasco has been cutting hair in the Abingtons region of Lackawanna County for decades and at 89, says it’s time to retire.

“I have a lot of great customers. They’re all important to me. They all pay the same price, they all get haircuts the same way. But this is a nice area. There’s a lot of prominent people here that I’ve gotten to meet,” said Marasco.

Marasco’s last day will be Saturday at his shop along State Street in Clarks Summit.

Marasco opened his first shop nearby in Clarks Green in 1956.

He tells Newswatch 16 he plans to travel and have his wife teach him how to cook.

All of the best to Ralph in his retirement from everyone at Newswatch 16.