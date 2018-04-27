Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2018

Posted 9:37 am, April 27, 2018, by and

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1600 Storm Jet fishing boat (approximate value: $16,995).

This package includes:

  • 40 horsepower Mercury Jet motor
  • Custom trailor
  • 45 lb. Motorguide trolling motor
  • Lowrance Hook 3x fish finder

Who Can Enter?

Everyone can enter!

How Do I Play:

Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life. Unscramble a name of a lake or pond stocked with trout by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Collect three clues each week and enter them HERE.

NOTE: Four clues will be given each program, but you only need three correct clues to enter.

When Can I Get Clues?

  • Sunday, April 29 @ 6:30pm
  • Sunday, May 6 @ 6:30pm
  • Sunday, May 13 @ 6:30pm

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 20 at 6:30pm.

Contest Requirements:

  • You must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.
  • You must enter on-line.
  • Entries will be accepted from Sunday, April 29, 2017 beginning at 7pm until midnight on Tuesday, May 15, 2017.
  • You can enter once a day.
  • Complete contest rules can be found HERE.
  • The winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.

