Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2018
WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1600 Storm Jet fishing boat (approximate value: $16,995).
This package includes:
- 40 horsepower Mercury Jet motor
- Custom trailor
- 45 lb. Motorguide trolling motor
- Lowrance Hook 3x fish finder
Who Can Enter?
Everyone can enter!
How Do I Play:
Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life. Unscramble a name of a lake or pond stocked with trout by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Collect three clues each week and enter them HERE.
NOTE: Four clues will be given each program, but you only need three correct clues to enter.
When Can I Get Clues?
- Sunday, April 29 @ 6:30pm
- Sunday, May 6 @ 6:30pm
- Sunday, May 13 @ 6:30pm
The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 20 at 6:30pm.
Contest Requirements:
- You must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.
- You must enter on-line.
- Entries will be accepted from Sunday, April 29, 2017 beginning at 7pm until midnight on Tuesday, May 15, 2017.
- You can enter once a day.
- Complete contest rules can be found HERE.
- The winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.