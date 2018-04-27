× Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2018

WNEP’s “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hall’s Marine of Muncy have teamed up to give away a Crestliner 1600 Storm Jet fishing boat (approximate value: $16,995).

This package includes:

40 horsepower Mercury Jet motor

Custom trailor

45 lb. Motorguide trolling motor

Lowrance Hook 3x fish finder

Who Can Enter?

Everyone can enter!

How Do I Play:

Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life. Unscramble a name of a lake or pond stocked with trout by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Collect three clues each week and enter them HERE.

NOTE: Four clues will be given each program, but you only need three correct clues to enter.

When Can I Get Clues?

Sunday, April 29 @ 6:30pm

Sunday, May 6 @ 6:30pm

Sunday, May 13 @ 6:30pm

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, May 20 at 6:30pm.

Contest Requirements: