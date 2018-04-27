× Gunfire Leads to Police Chase Spanning Four Counties

Tunkhannock Township, Pa. — Police chased a driver across four counties early Friday morning.

Officers said it started when shots were fired from a car on East Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. The driver took off and slammed into a police cruiser in Plains Township. Police followed the car through Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wayne Counties before finally catching up with it around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 380 in Monroe County. Authorities took the driver to the hospital. Two women in the car were let go.

Investigators haven’t said who police were chasing.