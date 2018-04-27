Gunfire Leads to Police Chase Spanning Four Counties

Posted 7:58 am, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:59AM, April 27, 2018

Tunkhannock Township, Pa.  — Police chased a driver across four counties early Friday morning.

Officers said it started when shots were fired from a car on East Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. The driver took off and slammed into a police cruiser in Plains Township. Police followed the car through Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wayne Counties before finally catching up with it around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 380 in Monroe County.  Authorities took the driver to the hospital. Two women in the car were let go.

Investigators haven’t said who police were chasing.

 

