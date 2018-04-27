Driver, Aide Fired After a Three-Year-Old Was Left on a Bus

Posted 4:17 pm, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:16PM, April 27, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A school bus driver and a teacher’s aide, who was responsible for the head count, have been fired after a three-year-old child was left on a bus Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

The child, who was enrolled in the Head Start program, was okay after being left on the bus when the child was supposed to be dropped off at a preschool facility inside North Pocono High School in Covington Township.

The executive director of the Scranton-Lackawanna Human Development Agency, which administers the Head Start program, says the agency is taking steps to make sure a mistake like this does not happen again.

