Cherry Blossom Festival Vendors Won’t Let Rain Get Them Down

WILKES-BARRE — Some vendors might get down in the dumps seeing puddles and rain in Kirby Park the day before the Cherry Blossom Festival, but not Tony Thomas.

He’s setting up for the 40th year in a row. He knows a little bit of optimism goes a long way.

“Tell them get an umbrella, wear a slicker, and get out here and have a great time,” Thomas said.

That sunshiny attitude, despite the gloomy weather, comes a bit out of necessity.

“You have to in this business! It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars to set up the rides and all this equipment and if the people don’t come, we won’t be here again,” Thomas said.

There will be almost 50 vendors at the Cherry Blossom Festival and plenty of rides for the kids all weekend long.

Some vendors are more hopeful for warmer weather than others.

“I’m hoping for a lot of sun because I sell sunglasses,” Taalibah Dallas, owner of Shady Eyeware said.

Even though the weather is supposed to be nicer on Saturday, vendors suggest wearing rainboots because it’s a little wet and muddy around here.

“People don’t want dirty and muddy and their shoes all messy and what not so hopefully it dries up,” Lou Sapolis of Lou’s Concession said.

“Don’t let that stop you! Come out, it’s a lot of fun from what I understand and so far it looks like it’s going to be a lot of food vendors so come out and support us! Come out and have a good time,” Khadijah White, owner of Back to Nature said.

The Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kirby Park. It wraps up on Sunday at 7 p.m.