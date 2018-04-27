× Casual For A Cause: East Stroudsburg Area School District’s Lifesaving Project

With all of the problems in the world, a school district in the Poconos is trying to get kids excited about life’s possibilities. And, offer ways to handle stress by bringing the student body together.

Today, Friday, April 27, students in the East Stroudsburg Area School District are going “casual for a cause.” They’re raising funds and awareness by dressing down to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The “casual for a cause” project was student initiated and began at East Stroudsburg South High School. Organizers say “students recognized the need to pass on hotlines and resources for their community members in crisis.”

If you know someone struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, free help is available:

You can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

“The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.”

PHONE: 1-800-273-8255

TEXT: “HOME” to 741741

Click here to learn the risk factors of suicide.