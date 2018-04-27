Cashless Tolling on Turnpike in Lackawanna County Set to Begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Cashless tolling is set to go into effect this weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It impacts the Northeast Extension's final two interchanges.

Cashless tolling begins at midnight on Sunday.

It will allow drivers to pay without slowing down or stopping at tollbooths.

The turnpike commission will take a picture of your license plate and mail a bill to the vehicle's registered owner.

"For me, to go through a toll, a lot of people, they don't carry change or cash on them anymore. So it will probably be helpful for them. I think it's going to take a little bit to get used to because people are going to think that they're getting tickets in the mail but I think in the long run people will get used to it," said Kerri Lotterman of Elmhurst.

E-Z Pass users will see a discounted rate.

The turnpike commission tells Newswatch 16 this will affect the Clarks Summit and Keyser Avenue interchanges in Lackawanna County.