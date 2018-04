× Bank Robber Sent to Prison

SCRANTON, Pa. — It’s a prison sentence for a bank robber in Lackawanna County.

A judge has sentenced Matthew Tomlin of Dickson City to 70 months behind bars.

In January of 2017, Carbondale police say he held up the PNC Bank branch on Main Street.

According to officers, Tomlin handed the teller a note saying he had a gun then took off with more than $1,000.

Minutes after Tomlin left the bank, officers stopped him and recovered the money he stole.