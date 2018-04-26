× ‘You have somewhere to turn’ – Cosby Verdict Sparks Support for Women

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It didn’t take long for news of Bill Cosby’s conviction on sexual assault charges in Montgomery County to reach Ruth’s Place in Wilkes-Barre. It’s the only emergency shelter in Luzerne County for single women.

“It sends a message that it’s important to stand up for yourself and to definitely hold people accountable, because as human beings, we have to respect each other and that’s obviously not respect,” said Stacia Douglas.

Ruth’s place Provides a safe spot for women who are escaping abusive partners to rest their heads while they get back on their feet.

Intern Stacia Douglas says she was surprised to hear Cosby was accused of these things at first, but after hearing so many women come forward with similar stories of abuse from Cosby, she’s relieved to hear he’s being held responsible.

“We have people that come in here that are abused and they don’t know where to turn and I think now it shows women, yes, you have somewhere to turn and the people that are doing this to abuse our women are going to be held accountable.”

People at Ruth’s Place in Wilkes-Barre hope the conviction of Bill Cosby will empower other victims of abuse to come forward.