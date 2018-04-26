WBS Penguins vs Charlotte

The WBS Penguins were trying to keep their season alive down 0-2 in the Best of Three Series against Charlotte.  Like they did in the first two games of the series the Penguins jumped out to a quick lead only to watch the Checkers end their season with a 7-3 win.

