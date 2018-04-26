University of Scranton Students Take Back the Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Students attended the University of Scranton's Take Back the Night event in Lackawanna County.

Students marched through downtown Scranton and say they are pleased to see sexual assault being taken more seriously.

"I think that we're seeing everyday people are being held accountable for their actions and people who need their stories heard are having them heard in ways we've never seen before and I think it's pretty amazing. We're really excited to be a part of it," said Megan Barr, University of Scranton student.

Thursday's event also featured the Clothesline Project where each t-shirt signifies a different type of violence.