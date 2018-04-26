Talkback 16: Utility Pole Wrapped in Duct Tape, Noreen’s Retirement

Posted 6:12 pm, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 03:57PM, April 26, 2018

In this edition of Talkback 16 callers discuss the utility pole wrapped in duct tape and the retirement of a long-time member of the Newswatch 16 team. First, a caller comments on the nasty political ads on television.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s