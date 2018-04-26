× State AG Plans Appeal of Ruling that Dismissed Hazing Charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro plans to appeal a court ruling last month that dismissed certain charges in the 2017 hazing death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza.

In March, a magisterial district judge dismissed all involuntary manslaughter charges, all hazing charges, and all recklessly endangering charges against 11 members of a fraternity.

In February of 2017, Timothy Piazza,19, from New Jersey, took part in a hazing ritual at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the main campus of Penn State University.

Investigators say he drank heavily before falling down several times. He later died.

The same judge dismissed many of the same charges last year after the first preliminary hearing when the former Centre County district attorney was in charge of the case.

A spokesperson for the attorney general said their office is, “committed to holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case.”