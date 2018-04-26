Scene Changing at Ford Dealerships as Cars are Phased Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There will soon be fewer cars and more SUVs at Ford dealerships across the country.

The president of the Ford Motor Company calls it a big a shift from cars to utility vehicles and that shift will make car dealership lots like Simmons Rockwell near Hallstead look a lot different.

Ford is shifting its emphasis from traditional cars, shifting $7 billion of research from cars and putting it into SUVs and trucks.

Ford plans to no longer sell the Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion and the regular Focus in the U.S. and Canada.

The American automaker says the only passenger model it plans to keep is the popular Mustang.

Ford will be unveiling a crossover hatchback called the Focus Active in the next year.

"We have seen the trend go where Ford and even preowned sales are gearing towards the truck and SUV more so than the sedan. Because of our demographic, having all-wheel drive seems to be more of what the customer wants," said Mike Sardella, finance manager at Simmons Rockwell Ford.

Passenger cars will likely remain at Ford dealerships through next year but by 2020 the company will sell mostly trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.