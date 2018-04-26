× Park Dedication in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A drawing shows what will soon take the place of vacant land at the corner of Church and 14th Streets in Hazleton.

“It’s just going to be nice all the way around and it’s a nice addition to the city,” says Pasco Schiavo.

Pasco Schiavo is a lawyer in Hazleton and has donated the land to the city for a park to honor his grandfather.

“I have to pass here day after day and see like a fast food or a car lot and I said no, it just can’t be, it’s got to be something better and then it came to me. My grandfather’s memory the memory of him is fading, let’s preserve and let’s preserve it here for everybody,” explains Schiavo.

City officials in Hazleton tell Newswatch 16 this park has been in the planning stages for two years. The hope is for the park to be completed sometime this summer.

“We’ve been focused on trying to get people out of the homes, into the public and to communicate with each other, so I think this is a good place where you can go eat, share lunch, sit and relax, so I think it’s a good step for Hazleton,” says Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Folks who live in Hazleton agree.

“It makes me feel proud to be a person that lived in Hazleton all my life. I know there’s good in Hazleton, there is,” says Molly Blasko.

“It’ll be good I think a lot of people will be stopping by and enjoying it, I really do,” adds Robert Shweck.

Schiavo says he’s happy to help Hazleton with the process of making this a reality and hopes the park will serve as a reminder of his grandfather’s generosity to the people of this community.