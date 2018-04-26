× New Airport Terminal Project On Schedule

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Work on the new airline passenger terminal at Williamsport Regional Airport is underway and on schedule.

“Two months ago, it was just a shell. Now, they have all the masonry and rock work on the outside of the building pretty much done,” said director of operations Jonathan Baker.

On this visit, the director of operations Jonathan Baker was able to walk us through the new building for the first time

“It’s just a lot different than I ever expected it. It’s really taking shape.”

The work involves over $16 million in improvements. The larger layout will include more food choices, a new passenger loading area, and state-of-the-art safety features.

“The biggest advantages is going to be that it’s going to be a single-floor terminal and there’s also going to be a passenger boarding bridge for those passengers traveling in and out of the Williamsport,” Baker explained.

We spoke with a few people who work at the airport who told us the building means more space but also the possibility for more business.

Tammy George works for a car rental service at the airport.

“The more people, the bigger planes, the more business, the more money and the more you know the surrounding communities make. You know it goes back into our community,” George said.

Once the terminal opens this fall, the airport’s next project will be tearing down the old terminal in Montoursville.