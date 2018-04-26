Marywood University Observes National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Posted 6:56 pm, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:54PM, April 26, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- National Sexual Assault Awareness Month is in full swing and the Cosby verdict was a topic of discussion at Marywood University on Thursday as they held the 17th annual Release The Light program.

"When I saw it on the news, my heart just instantly lept with joy. I just thought, wow how validating for all these people that have suffered for years and years," said Veena Geeban, Marywood student.

The Release The Light program at Marywood helped people to learn about understanding and fighting sexual assault.

People also participated in a solidarity march for the victims of sexual assault.

