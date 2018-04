× Man Pleads Guilty After Sending Naked Photos to Teenager

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with minors charges.

According to the attorney general’s office, Jordan Beggan, 26 of Palmerton, was charged in October of last year after sending the 16-year-old victim naked photos of himself.

Beggan will have to register as a sex offender and is due for sentencing in August in Carbon County